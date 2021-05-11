Local stations running short on gas

Convenience markets and gasoline stations up and down the East Coast have begun to run short on fuel, just days after Friday’s shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
The pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast according to media reports, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them. That forced the company to shutter the pipeline, and now stations up and down the East Coast are running out of fuel.
Including some in Mount Airy.
Most local convenience stores and gasoline stations would not talk about the situation on Tuesday, citing corporate policies which prohibit speaking with the media. However, one official who declined to give her name at the Speedway Center on Rockford Street said her tanks were empty.
“As of right now, until we get a delivery we are out, and that’s all I’m allowed to say,” she said late Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Brannock’s Service Center on Lebanon Street in Mount Airy said they were still selling gasoline shortly before 5 p.m., but she wasn’t sure for how much longer.
“We have gas for right now,” she said. “We’ve ordered a tanker, he usually comes at 12, he did not show. As fast as they’re getting it right now, there may not be any afterwhile…people are filling up, they have been all day.”
She said the price of gasoline, which was $2.89.9 for the lowest octane level, had not risen yet.
A worker at Sheetz in Mount Airy said it’s been the same there.
“We’ve had pretty substantial traffic,” he said. “We did get a delivery today so we do have gas but it’s going down fast,” while adding the price there “hasn’t gone up much today,” though he declined to give specifics.
Rick Shinault, who works in the dispatch center at Mount Airy Oil & Gas Company, said his company has escaped largely unscathed thus far.
“So far we’re still good,” he said late Tuesday of his company’s supply of fuel oil and propane. “We had a supply on hand, right now everything I’ve ordered has come.”
He said one of the Greensboro terminals which usually supplies their needs is empty and shut down, but they’ve turned elsewhere thus far. “We buy fuel from different terminals…we’ve just shifted to another one that’s got supply. Right now, we’re cruising along.”
The local stores and stations running low on fuel are not alone. According to S&P’s Oil Price Information Service, more than 1,000 gas stations along the East Coast and into the South had run out of fuel on Tuesday
“A lot of that is because they’re selling three or four times as much gasoline that they normally sell in a given day, because people do panic,” the Associated Press quoted Tom Kloza, an analyst with S&P, as saying. “It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
According to various AP reports, the pipeline runs from the Texas Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan area. The states most dependent on the pipeline include Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, Kloza said.
In Virginia, 7.7% of the state’s nearly 3,900 gas stations reported running out of fuel Tuesday, according to Gasbuddy.com, which tracks supply. In North Carolina, 8.5% of almost 5,400 stations were out, the company said.
The pipeline’s shutdown prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency on Monday, which enacts stringent price gouging regulations, and also eases highway transportation regulations of gasoline and fuel oil. President Biden had also declared a state of emergency, easing restrictions nationwide on the highway transport of gasoline.
Still, shortages have taken place. Colonial Pipeline officials on Tuesday said they had opened the portion of the pipeline from Greensboro to Woodbine, Maryland, but it’s under manual control now, though that may change depending upon petroleum supply. The company has said it believes the pipeline may be back up to full operations by this weekend.