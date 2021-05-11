• A break-in at a Mount Airy Housing Authority residence on Austin Drive has landed a Westfield man behind bars without privilege of bond on charges including assaulting a government official and malicious conduct by a prisoner, according to city police reports.
The incident unfolded last Wednesday when Ric Daniel Williams, 21, of 1605 S. N.C. 66, climbed through an unlocked bathroom window at the home of Raina Faith Pruitt and threatened to “cut” her, arrest records state. Williams, who is listed as having a pit bull tattoo on his left forearm, also allegedly assaulted officers at the scene during his arrest.
In addition to the assault on a government official and malicious conduct charges, the latter constituting a felony, he is accused of felony breaking and entering; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; and communicating threats.
Williams was scheduled to be in District Court Monday for an initial hearing. He also has been banned from all public-housing property.
• A $1,200 mountain bike was stolen from a local residence last week. The Cannondale-brand bicycle, described as blue and purple, was taken from the home of its owner, George Edwin Badgett III, on Newsome Street. The theft, discovered last Wednesday, also involved the loss of a bike lock valued at $20.
• Jennifer Marie Johnson, 35, of 101 Garden Terrace, was jailed on a charge of financial card fraud, a felony, and a criminal summons for second-degree trespassing on May 4 along with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Dec. 15.
Johnson allegedly used bank card information to remove money from an account of Michael Ray Helm, also of Garden Terrace. The sum was unspecified, with information regarding the trespassing charge also not listed. Johnson was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $6,000 secured bond and slated for a June 7 appearance in District Court.
• A case involving the uttering of forged instruments with false endorsements and felonious larceny transpired on May 3 at the Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street, where a long list of merchandise valued at $1,433 was stolen. An attempt also was made to use a forged check drawn on First Citizens Bank.
Taken were DeWalt products including an impact wrench, a ceramic grinder disk, a grinder cutting wheel, an impact driver holster and an angle grinder kit; a Carhartt leather wallet and two Carhartt T-shirts; a Buck Wear T-shirt; a Realtree American flag hat;
Also, a Lenox nine-piece saw blade set; two sets of Ridgecut men’s utility pants; a pair of Ridgecut work boots; a pair of Blue Mountain men’s utility pants; two sets of Smart Straps 14-foot ratchet straps; a Traveller vehicle battery and booster cables; a Schumacher vehicle jump starter; a pair of men’s Hi-Tec work boots; a Reese triple ball hitch; and 14 containers of green Rust-Oleum spray paint.
• Jennifer Robyn Heiberger, 46, listed as homeless, was arrested on a second-degree trespassing charge at Northern Regional Hospital on May 2 after officers encountered her during the investigation of a civil disturbance. Heiberger was jailed under a $100 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 28.
• Two people were arrested on felony breaking and entering charges on April 29, Emily Santanna Woodbury, 28, of 137 Cedar Point Drive, and Jonathan Tyric Mitchell, 24, 103 Apostle Drive.
They are accused of forcibly entering the apartment of Brandi Janelle Ewing on Mayberry Avenue with the intent to steal property, police records say. Woodbury and Mitchell were arrested at the scene, with nothing taken. Each was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and faces a June 28 court appearance.
• A motor vehicle break-in was discovered on April 29 at Mount Airy Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Fiat on North Andy Griffith Parkway. Various wrenches and sockets with a total value of $800, including Snap-On products, were stolen out of a toolbox from a vehicle owned by David Joseph Simms Jr. of Benham Church Road in Elkin.
• A scooter valued at $500 was discovered missing on April 29. The Tao Tao Blizzard model was taken from the apartment of its owner, Bobby Lee Slate, on Pine Terrace Drive.
• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on North Renfro Street was the scene of a larceny on April 29, when an undisclosed sum of money was stolen from the pocketbook of Connie Sizemore Hughes of Galax, Virginia.
• Victoria Elizabeth Lockhart, 29, listed as homeless, was arrested on a second-degree trespassing charge on April 29 at Northern Regional Hospital after being banned from the facility and asked to leave by a security officer, but refusing to do so, according to police records.
Lockhart, who had been charged with a similar crime at the hospital on April 7, was held in the county jail under a $300 secured bond, with the case set for next Monday’s District Court session.
• Lowe’s Home Center was the scene of a larceny on April 28, involving a DeWalt 20-volt brushless screw gun valued at $219.
• Damage to city-owned property along the Granite City Greenway was discovered on April 27. White vinyl posts and rail fencing, along with mile markers, were targeted in five locations, with the total damage figure put at $19. The way in which the vandalism occurred was not noted in police records.