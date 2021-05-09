Photographer Coston to make presentation May 18

May 9, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

One of Daniel Coston’s photos, of old-time musician Benton Flippen, is on display at the Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy. (Submitted photo)

The Mount Airy Photography Club is hosting Charlotte-based music photographer, Daniel Coston, at the Historic Earle Theatre on Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. The presentation is free and is open to the public.

Coston will discuss his photography career. Entitled “On the Way to Here,” the talk will focus on his years photographing legendary musicians and personalities. Many photos in his presentation have never before been seen. He will also be sharing stories about surviving in the business of photography.

Coston has been to Mount Airy several times during his career that has focused on North Carolina musicians including several from Surry County. His extensive body of work represents many genres and a diversity of backgrounds and cultural experiences. He has the hope that his work will give visitors an experience and a personal connection to the music of North Carolina and celebrate musical styles from old-time, blues and jazz, to folk, rock, bluegrass and country, the music that makes up the rich heritage of Surry County and our state.

Coston’s exhibit, “Carolina Calling,” is on display at the Historic Earle Theatre. The exhibit and the presentation are sponsored in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The Mount Airy Photography Club is led by Kenny Hooker and Hobart Jones. Club meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone wishing to be on the Photography Club email list should send a request to Hobart Jones at hobartjones@icloud.com.