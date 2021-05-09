Young Entrepreneur competition shows off businesses

May 9, 2021

Isaac Libbert presenting his tech support business, Access Technology. (Submitted photo)

<p>Nathan Turner presenting his wreath making business, Nathan’s Creations. (Submitted photo)</p>

Surry Early College High School held is school level Young Entrepreneur of Surry County competition recently. The event, for Surry County students, allows young entrepreneurs to compete for prize money that will be invested in their business projects.

Surry Early College had two students who competed at the school-level competition. First place winner, Nathan Turner, won $500 to invest in his wreath-making business, Nathan’s Creations. Nathan will also move on to compete in the countywide competition in May.

Isaac Libbert finished second in the competition and won $250 to invest in his business, Access Technology, which is a tech support company geared towards helping senior citizens manage and maintain their computers.