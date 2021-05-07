Summer concert series continues

May 6, 2021 John Peters II Arts, Entertainment, News 0

Carolina Soul Band, pictured here, will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. On Saturday the Will Jones Band will be in concert there. (Submitted photo)

The Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series continues this week with two concerts at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

On Friday the Carolina Soul Band will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, also at 7:30 p.m., the Will Jones Band will be in concert. Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org