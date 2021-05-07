Police reports

With sound being a key part of movies since “talkies” emerged in the late 1920s, an East Surry High School graduate’s skills in that field have helped “Nomadland” win the Academy Award for best picture.

The name Zach Seivers appears in the long list of credits for “Nomadland” — typical of those accompanying screenings of movies — identifying him as supervising sound editor and re-recording mixer for the production announced as the 2021 Oscar winner Sunday night.

Though the Mount Airy native wasn’t nominated for an Academy Award for his work on “Nomadland,” Seivers — the son of Michael Seivers of this city — did garner other honors for his sound contributions to the movie that captured three Oscars altogether.

Seivers was the 2021 nominee for outstanding achievement in sound editing for “Nomadland” by another organization, Motion Picture Sound Editors, USA, shared with fellow editor Sergio Diaz.

He and Diaz (and Mike Wolf Snyder posthumously) also were nominees for a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) award for best sound, a CinEuphoria Award for best sound/sound effects-international competition and a Satellite Award in the sound (editing and mixing) category, all for “Nomadland.”

But judging by the huge body of work amassed by Zach Seivers since he graduated from the North Carolina School of the Arts School of Filmmaking in 2006, that was just business as usual.

“I’m extremely proud of this young man,” Seivers’ dad Michael said in the wake of Sunday night’s Oscar win by a movie in which his son had an integral part.

“He was a worker when he was 8 years old — he has been relentless every day since then,” the elder Seivers added.

Zach Seivers, now 36, has amassed numerous movie, television and documentary credits over the years.

He won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding sound editing in non-fiction programming for his work on “Gettysburg,” a 2011 TV-movie.

Film interest came early

“He’s very artistic,” Michael Seivers said, recalling that his son’s interest in the cinema began when he was only 5 years old.

And when Zach’s younger sister Katherine was about 6, her brother dressed her up in costumes to appear in his productions.

That interest would continue throughout Zach’s academic career at North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, where his contribution to “Nomadland” was acknowledged in a media release from the school.

“To have a student who played a key role, the sound, is so important,” stated Dale Pollock, a professor in its film school who mentioned the fact that Seivers has more than 2,000 credits in the sound field.

Michael Seivers said his son laid out ambitious plans for his career early on, which included moving to Hollywood and opening an office.

“To hit a home run right off the bat is next to impossible, and he did it,” Seivers said of his son’s initial success.

Zach since has moved to Charlotte, where he has a small studio, while maintaining his facility in Los Angeles. “He travels back and forth,” Michael Seivers said.

In addition to a wife and son, Zach has another son due next month, his father reported.

The past year has been a strange one for the motion picture industry, including many productions being suspended by the coronavirus and sharply curtailing the volume of movies available to theaters.

However, Zach Seivers has continued working due to being good at what he does, his dad believes.

A “killer” movie

Although “Nomadland” has not been screened in Mount Airy since its 2020 release, Michael Seivers saw the movie and gives it rave reviews.

“It is absolutely killer,” he said.

The plot of “Nomadland” concerns a woman in her 60s (played by Frances McDormand, who won the best actress Oscar for her performance) caught up in the Great Recession of 2007-09.

After losing her job when a gypsum plant closes in her hometown and enduring the death of her husband, the woman sells most of her belongings and buys a van to live in and travel around the country searching for work.

The movie explores many of the economic challenges of modern life and the struggle for survival.

“They were extremely brave in taking that project on,” Michael Seivers said of “Nomadland’s” down-to-Earth subject matter that departs from the usual superhero, animated and other modern movie fare, along with remakes and sequels of same.

“It is just so unlike Hollywood,” he said of “Nomadland,” which explores themes including grief and the tarnished American dream.

The media release from North Carolina School of the Arts refers to key scenes in the movie which highlight Zach Seivers’ skill set in making a subtle connection with viewers through the medium of sound.

Those scenes were shot inside an Amazon warehouse where Frances McDormand’s character works.

“She’s a migrant who goes from warehouse to warehouse to keep herself alive — and inside those warehouses there are robots, there are constant conveyor belts,” as described by Pollock, the film professor.

“And the creation of the sound in those factories contrasts with the silence, when she was off living in her camper.”

Michael Seivers said he is proud of Zach’s work on a movie that won best picture, but is more appreciative of nominations and awards his son has received from the Motion Picture Sound Editors, USA.

This is because its nominees are judged by one’s peers.

The Oscars, given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, are “kind of political,” Seivers said.