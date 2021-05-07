Police reports

• Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center on Allred Mill Road was the scene of a theft discovered Tuesday in which a patient was victimized, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It involved money being taken from the purse of Kathy Denise Wood at the medical facility by an unknown party. The exact sum was not disclosed.

• The biting of a local man by an unrestrained dog has led to a charge against the owner of the animal.

That incident occurred Monday night on Old Bluebird Lane, located off U.S. 52 in the northern part of town, where Levi Chance Easter of Willis Road nearby was bitten. No specific injuries were reported as a result.

After police investigated the matter, Jessie Lee Presnell, 34, of 136 Old Bluebird Lane, was charged with violating a city ordinance requiring dogs to be kept on leashes. The case is set for the June 28 session of Surry District Court.

• Chad Mitchell Lewis, 41, listed as homeless, was arrested on three felony arson and other charges on April 28 after an encounter with city officers in the area of First Baptist Church on North Main Street revealed he was wanted by Surry County authorities on those violations.

Lewis was spotted walking along the street in the vicinity of a parking lot, which led to police learning that his name had been entered into a national crime database concerning charges filed through the Surry Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 11. These include second-degree arson, felony larceny and felonious breaking and entering.

No other details were listed regarding the charges, for which Lewis was confined in the county jail under a $35,000 secured bond. His court date information also was unavailable.