Attempt to buy brush carts gets trashed

May 6, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Commissioner Tom Koch is shown during a meeting Thursday afternoon when his proposal to obtain 2,500 brush carts for Mount Airy sanitation customers was defeated.

After recently complaining that fellow Mount Airy officials were moving too slowly on plans to fully automate the city’s garbage collections, Commissioner Tom Koch tried to act on that concern Thursday afternoon.

Koch made a motion during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to amend the municipal budget in order to buy 2,500 brush carts toward that goal.

The first-term North Ward councilman said he was seeking the purchase — which wasn’t on the agenda for the meeting — to “finally fully automate” the city’s sanitation operations.

However, the other commissioners did not support that move, which was defeated in a 4-1 vote.

In January, the board did decide to buy two new garbage trucks at a cost of $760,000 to accommodate the shift to an automated garbage collection system that has been under discussion since 2019. This will allow trash carts to be side-loaded onto trucks using controls inside the cab, rather than exposing personnel to oncoming vehicles and other hazards of emptying containers outside into the rear of trucks.

However, the majority of commissioners have declined to add another component eyed as part of that mix, 4,500 brush carts — costing $270,000 — for residents to place yard waste such as clippings and tree limbs in as part of the new process.

Koch complained during a meeting last month that the lack of those carts is holding up plans for total automation, which he says will save the city $1,550,000 over a 10-year period due to eliminating four jobs involved with the standard collections.

Instead, fellow commissioners only want to cut two positions for 10-year savings of $775,000.

Their collective rationale behind this surrounds questions about whether most city residents even want or would use the carts.

In the meantime, officials see a need to maintain two garbage collectors to physically place yard waste into the new side-loading vehicles in the absence of the brush carts, apart from regular garbage.

That will be a more difficult task since the entry point is higher for the automated vehicles — which are expected to arrive any day now — than that of the rear-loading trucks now used.

As a compromise, Koch has proposed acquiring 2,500 brush carts for $150,000 to accommodate at least some residents who would use those containers and thereby allow full automation.

He made that into a formal motion during Thursday afternoon’s meeting, only to be met with resistance.

“I don’t know that I feel this is the appropriate time to vote on this,” said Commissioner Ron Niland, who also is serving as Mount Airy’s mayor pro tem.

Niland explained that it was his understanding everyone was going to wait and see how the automated procedure works in the coming weeks, and how brush collection fits into that equation.

“I’m going to vote ‘no,’” Niland added Thursday, “because I don’t know that we’ve answered those questions yet.”

He elaborated on this after the meeting, saying there are uncertainties about the size limitations of yard waste for purposes of the carts, with another option also now in place that allows larger items to be picked up by city crews using a grapple truck.

Niland reiterated previous concerns that most residents do not want to use the brush carts.

He mentioned that he had posed that question to 20 people, and only three said they would.

