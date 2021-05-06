Body found with gunshot wound in Pilot Mountain

3 schools put under ‘shelter in place’ order

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

The discovery of a gunshot victim on the grounds of the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain sent Surry County law enforcement officials rushing to the scene and prompted three Surry County schools to be put on a “shelter in place” order for several hours Thursday morning.

Little is being released by law enforcement as the incident remains under investigation. Thursday morning, staff with the Armfield center were mowing when they discovered the body, according to information from both the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the county school system.

Officials from the Pilot Mountain Police Department and the sheriff’s office received the call at 11:10 a.m. and arrived on the scene within minutes. Once assessing the scene, Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office issued a shelter-in-place order for three county schools: Pilot Mountain Elementary, Pilot Mountain Middle, and East Surry High School, all of which are in close proximity to where the body was found.

Surry County Schools spokesperson Sonia Dickerson said the move was a “precautionary measure while the events were unfolding.” Shelter in place means students and faculty are free to move around inside the building, but cannot leave. The measure is less restrictive than a lock-down, when each room is secured and no one is allow to move around within the school building until cleared to do so by law enforcement. .

Dickerson said the order was lifted around 1 p.m., and that the rest of the school day, including dismissal, would proceed as planned. She referred additional questions to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Hiatt said the body was that of a male who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. He said via written statement his office had requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and that the case is still under investigation.

Neither he nor his office said if a gun was found nearby, or if a potential shooter might still be at large.

The sheriff added that he “would like to thank the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Surry County Emergency Medical Services, Pilot Mountain Police Department and the Surry County School System for their assistance in this investigation.”