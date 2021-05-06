Lowgap wreck claims Wilkesboro man

May 6, 2021 John Peters II News 0

A Wilkesboro man is dead and a teenager is charged in the wreck that claimed the man’s life, according to information released by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jairo Garcia Perez, who went by the name Jerry, 26, of Wilkesboro, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lowgap late Saturday night, according to Highway Patrol First Sgt. J.M. Church.

Perez was riding in the backseat of a 2018 Chevy Silverado pick up truck driven by a 16-year-old male when the vehicle left the highway and crashed into a tree. Church said the wreck occurred at 11:49 p.m. May 1, on Raymond Creek Road in Lowgap. He could not release the name of the driver because he is younger than 18 years of age, nor could he release the name of another passenger because she is 16 as well,

“The owner of the truck was killed on impact,” Church said. “He was unrestrained in the back seat.” The sergeant said both the driver and the front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts, which likely saved their lives, although the 16-year-old female was flown from the scene in critical condition. He said the driver had minor injuries.

“Speed and alcohol are what contributed to the wreck,” he said.

David Speight, Surry County EMS interim coordinator, said Raymond Creek Road is curvy in that area, which may have contributed to the wreck as well.

Church said the truck apparently was going too fast for the curve of the road, and as it entered one sharp curve, the truck went straight instead of turning, leaving the roadway and smashing into a tree.

“It was not an atrociously high speed, but definitely too fast for the road he was on,” Church said. He added that the actual speed, and other factors surrounding the wreck, are still being determined.

Speight said while the driver was out of the vehicle when EMS crews arrived, it took 45 minutes to cut away enough of the truck to extricate the front seat passenger. Word on her condition was not available Thursday.

Church said charges have been filed against the driver, but he did not release those specific charges, saying the case was still under investigation and all information gleaned in the probe would be turned over to the District Attorney’s office, where additional charges may be considered.