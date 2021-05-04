Gentry art team wins third at state competition

Gentry’s Art team of eight students was awarded third place in the state from the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities ART Showcase, and one of the school’s students took top honors in his medium.

Payten Sechrist was named State champion for the sculpture category. Payton’s work was also deemed Best-In-Show of all the middle school entries in every category from across the state.

The Gentry Art Team members include Cassidy Mills, Ava McMillian, Carter Hull, Kinston Nichols, Kenedi Blaire Rogers, Gracie Bullins, Sierra Radford and Payten Sechrist.

Art teacher and team sponsor Jennifer Via explained that the NCASA ART Showcase is a tough competition with outstanding artwork submitted by students from across the state. To be successful “students have to be dedicated with their time, thinking, creativity and skill,” she said. “Success for these eight ART students didn’t happen easily. Students had to create skillful artwork based on a given prompt and the student artists were responsible for how they interpreted the prompt.” This year’s prompt was: 2020 – Words and Actions Matter. An Indelible Moment.

“I am incredibly proud of each and every one of these ART students and happy for their success,” she said.