Cluster of sites targeted for rezoning

May 4, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Rezoning requests for property in Mount Airy sometimes are aimed at accommodating plans for businesses, but one proposal now on the table would aid residential development instead.

It concerns a cluster of parcels located in the East Bluemont Road area which are just off North Andy Griffith Parkway in the vicinity of Parrish Tire Co.

“That entire area (contains) houses now,” city Planning Director Andy Goodall explained Tuesday afternoon, “or vacant lots that could have houses on them — but they’re all zoned Highway Business.”

This has prompted the Mount Airy Planning Department staff to seek the rezoning of the properties involved, which total 5.3 acres.

The zoning is proposed to be changed from the Highway Business (B-4) classification to General Residential (R-6).

During a meeting this Thursday afternoon, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is slated to schedule a public hearing on the rezoning for May 20 at 6 p.m. to allow citizens to comment on the city planners’ request.

The physical addresses for the locations involved are 758, 760 and 768 E. Bluemont Road and 214 and 215 Crestview St. City planning documents show that these are segmented into 12 different tax ID sites.

Seven owners or owner groups (including heirs) are listed for those parcels, with addresses both locally and out of town including Florida and Texas.

Goodall said Tuesday afternoon that two property owners have sought to build additions, which normally would require them to submit an application due to the business rather than residential zoning being in place.

It makes sense to rezone the entire area for residential use to match its prevailing nature of either single-family dwellings or vacant lots, the planning director added.

That move already has received the approval of the Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the city commissioners. It voted 8-0 in favor of the zoning amendment during a meeting on April 26.

The advisory board found that the proposed R-6 zoning is consistent with future land-use recommendations in a long-range planning document guiding such decisions, the City of Mount Airy Comprehensive Plan.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.