Reynolds Homestead opening for tours

May 4, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Get a glimpse of 19th century life at the Rock Spring Plantation at 463 Homestead Lane in Critz, Virginia. The plantation will be opening for tours — by appointment only — on Mother’s Day. (Submitted photo)

CRITZ, VA – The Reynolds Homestead, site of the 19th century historic Rock Spring Plantation, will open the 2021 tour season on Sunday, May 9 from 1-5 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to hosting tours of the historic home again,” said historical services coordinator Beth Almond Ford, “and Mother’s Day is the perfect day to come out and spend some time at the Reynolds Homestead.” All mothers who visit that day will receive a special flower to honor them.

Tours are by appointment only, and up so 6 people may attend together. To make a reservation, visit https://bit.ly/MayTours. Tickets are $5 per person for the historic home tour. There is no charge to visit the grounds, and no appointment is necessary.

Rock Spring Plantation was built at the base of No Business Mountain in 1843 in Critz, by Hardin Reynolds, a successful farmer and tobacco manufacturer. Hardin and his wife, Nancy Jane Cox Reynolds, had 16 children, 8 of whom lived to adulthood. Their oldest son, Major Abram David (A.D.) led a Civil War regiment at the age of 17 and was father to Richard S. Reynolds, who transformed the metals industry with his founding of Reynolds Metals. Hardin and Nancy’s second son, Richard Joshua (R.J.), established a tobacco empire in Winston-Salem.

In 1970, Nancy Susan Reynolds, daughter of R.J., deeded the home, designated a State and National Historic Landmark and listed on the National Registry of American Homes, and 717 acres to Virginia Tech. Tours provide a glimpse of life on the 19th century plantation.

Individuals with a disability and desire an accommodation should contact Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.