Gentry students explore force and motion

May 4, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Riley Moore experienced the effects of action-reaction using his KNEX fan car.

<p>Kali Hawks explored how changing the amount of force applied to a cue ball changed the position of the other balls.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Kali Hawks explored how changing the amount of force applied to a cue ball changed the position of the other balls.

<p>Sierra Radford created a fan car, then recorded her findings on the Gizmo interactive simulation website.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Sierra Radford created a fan car, then recorded her findings on the Gizmo interactive simulation website.

<p>Elizabeth Hodges built a fan car using a KNEX building system. She used the fan car to explore Newton’s Third Law of Motion.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Elizabeth Hodges built a fan car using a KNEX building system. She used the fan car to explore Newton's Third Law of Motion.

<p>Jefferson Duarte-Gomez constructed a propeller car out of KNEX to answer the question, “How far will it go?”</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Jefferson Duarte-Gomez constructed a propeller car out of KNEX to answer the question, "How far will it go?"

<p>Dakota Hawks worked with toy cars and trucks to visually observe constant velocity.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Dakota Hawks worked with toy cars and trucks to visually observe constant velocity.

<p>Gage Combs listens as his teacher, Jamie Mosley, explains the principles of Newton’s Third Law.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Gage Combs listens as his teacher, Jamie Mosley, explains the principles of Newton's Third Law.

<p>David Gammons experiments with marbles; he observes the number of marbles that moved (reaction) versus the number of marbles he pushed (action).</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

David Gammons experiments with marbles; he observes the number of marbles that moved (reaction) versus the number of marbles he pushed (action).

<p>Nick Mayes uses a pullback truck to explore velocity and acceleration.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Nick Mayes uses a pullback truck to explore velocity and acceleration.

Gentry Middle School students in seventh grade science classes have been exploring force and motion.

Science teachers, Jamie Mosley and Jennifer Allen created stations for their students to experience the effects of force and motion on an object firsthand by setting up multiple stations for the students, with activities at each station covering concepts such as speed, velocity, acceleration, inertia, force, friction, gravity, and the Law of Momentum.

“The stations were so effective because the students felt like they were playing, not just learning,” Mosley said.

Students played familiar games that demonstrated the new concepts. They played miniature basketball to determine the amount of force to apply to a flipper to score 2 points. Then students had to think about how much force they should use to sink the 8-ball on a miniature pool table/ Air hockey provided insights as to how velocity and friction affect the speed of a puck.

Students used ordinary toys in their explorations. Using a 3-inch toy skateboard, students explored acceleration. As they added mass to the skateboard, the students noted the change in the distance the skateboard traveled and graphed the results. Students used KNEX rods and connectors to build propeller cars and fan carts. The fans exert a force that students can control to alter the velocity and acceleration of the cart. Many of the stations appealed to students who like to create and work with their hands. Students made paper helicopters to explore gravity and acceleration.

They answered the question, “Will it go faster if I add more mass?” Then they created a cotton ball “cannon” that used the air force from a 2-liter bottle to compel a cup into the air. Next, students created their own Newton’s Cradle using marbles demonstrating the Law of Momentum. Last, students explored inertia by thumping an index card, attempting to move it across the table.

“This was an awesome interactive activity that allowed the students to explore Force and Motion,” Allen said. “The tasks enriched their understanding and knowledge of these important science concepts.”