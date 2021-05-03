Central Middle students enjoy spring weather

Students Kathy Caballero, Helena Flores and Cortes-Montero enjoy some outside classroom time. (Photo by Christy Snow)

<p>Students Natalie Smith, Aubree Dobson, Kaylee Dalton, Emilie Dale, and Mallory Cave enjoy a break from being indoors and from wearing their masks. (Photo by Sarah Johnson)</p>

<p>Eli Snow, Lucas Johnson, and Luke Creed enjoy an outdoor lunch. (Photo by Sarah Johnson)</p>

<p>Danny Patricio-Maldonado, Alexis Pedraza, and Shirley Martinez-Serrano finish up their lunch while enjoying the outdoors. (Photo by Sarah Johnson)</p>

Central Middle School teachers and students are taking full advantage of recent spring weather by enjoying activities outside. They are enjoying being outside for class, lunch and mask breaks while maintaining social distancing and mask guidelines.