Holy Angels marking 100 years

Here is a picture of the church, built in 1921 and the rectory, built in 1929. (Photograph courtesy of David Wright via Surry County Digital Heritage
Communion is a ceremony that marks a child or adult’s first reception of the Eucharist. Here is a picture of a Communion taking place in 1921.
A Communion from this year.
Pictured here are 11 stonemasons quarrying dimension stock. To the far left in the hat is J.D. Sargent, head of the North Carolina Granite Association. Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church was built with stone from the quarry.
Often, when the words “south and religion” are put together in a sentence, the automatic thought turns to Protestantism, mainly the Baptist sect. However, this is not an accurate portrayal of the religious diversity found here.
North Carolina’s history is one of migration and immigration, and as people move their cultures and beliefs go with them. As such, one of the city’s local churches, Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its dedication this year, on May 8.
The Pope is the head of the Catholic Church as well the head of Vatican City, a sovereign city-state; thus, his duties are political and spiritual. Only the Pope can appoint new bishops and dioceses. Bishops supervise the clergy within their diocese (a district under the jurisdiction of a bishop) as well as confirm and ordain members of the clergy.
The first Bishop in the United States was established in 1789, at the Diocese of Baltimore, which tended to the entire country at the time. Later, in 1820, the Dioceses of Richmond, Virginia, and Charleston South Carolina, were established; North Carolina fell under Charleston’s jurisdiction. North Carolina was granted the Diocese of Raleigh in 1924, which covered the state and a Catholic population of 6,000. As the years progressed and the number of Catholics grew to approximately 70,000, in 1972 the Diocese of Charlotte was created from the Diocese of Raleigh for the western half of the state.
Even without a church the faithful will practice, and this is exactly what the first Catholic families in Surry County did. Belmont Abbey, a monastery of the Order of St. Benedict, was established in 1876 in Belmont. In 1910, it was made a nullius “diocese” which gave it cathedral rank. Due to this, the Abbey was able to dispatch monks to offer the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.
The first mass offered in Surry County was in the home of George Bailey in 1905. During the years that followed, mass would be offered in this way; in the homes of the faithful as well other locations around town, such as the Galloway Opera House.
Another option to receive Mass was to travel to St. Leo Church in Winston-Salem. Recognizing the need for a local church, land was purchased in 1919 from J.D. Sargent, head of the North Carolina Granite Corporation, on the corner of North Main and Byerly Street. More land was purchased the following year and in 1921, construction began on Holy Angels, which was built from granite from the local quarry. The church began service later that year. In 1929 the rectory was built and in 1930 Holy Angels was established as a canonical parish by the Bishop of Raleigh.
With the establishment of the railroad in 1888, the granite in the quarry could be transported out of town and be profitable. However, skilled stonecutters were needed; many migrated from northern cities to the quarry or immigrated from Europe. This influx of migrants and immigrants from traditionally Catholic backgrounds helped to boost the number of attendants at Holy Angels.
The church experienced another influx of new members in the late 1990s due to the settlement of Hispanic and Latino families in the region. Today North Carolina boasts approximately 390,000 Catholics and Holy Angels has approximately 400 families in its congregation.
Throughout its history, Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church has been dedicated to supporting and growing the Catholic community in the area. However, the support does not end there. Highly involved through partnerships and church sanctioned groups, such as the Knights of Columbus and the Columbiettes, Holy Angels reaches out into the wider community to support and contribute to its growth.
Justyn Kissam is the Director of programs and education at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Originally from Winston-Salem, she has moved around the state for her education and public history work until settling in Mount Airy. She can be reached at 336-786-4478 x 228 or jnkissam@northcarolinamuseum.org