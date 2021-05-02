UScellular names local manager

May 2, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Charrez Cruz

UScellular has promoted Maria Charrez Cruz to sales manager at the company’s retail location at 752 S Andy Griffith Parkway in Mount Airy. In this role, she is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology associates to help customers select the devices and plans to best meet their wireless needs. Charrez Cruz brings more than six years of wireless experience to her new role.

“At U.S. Cellular we invest in our associates to ensure they have the proper training and knowledge to help our customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for UScellular in Western North Carolina. “Maria’s passion for learning throughout her U.S. Cellular tenure is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have her guide our Mount Airy team.”

Charrez Cruz most recently served as a retail wireless consultant at the UScellular location in Weaverville. She lives in Mount Airy.