Summer concert series returns

May 2, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Those attending the first 2021 Blackmon Amphitheatre Summer Concert seemed to be having a good time, with many of them taking to the dance area in front of the stage. (Hobart Jones photo)

<p>Food and drink was available for purchase during the show. (Hobart Jones photo)</p>

Signs that summer is coming — and that life is edging back toward normalcy — were in full bloom Thursday evening when the first of more than 50 Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series shows opened.

The series, performed at The Blackmon Amphitheatre, was forced into a year-long hiatus during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, with the series’ opening acts doing split shows, one at 7 p.m. and another at 9 p.m., with a limited number of patrons allowed at the amphitheatre for performance.

On Thursday, one of the more popular bands among area residents and visitors, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, took to the stage.

“The evening went well and we’re looking forward to hosting the 2021 series,” said Tanya Jones, arts council executive director.

This week two more shows are slated for the Blackmon Amphitheatre, with the Carolina Soul Band set for Friday night and The Will Jones Band set to perform Saturday evening. Anyone seeking more information, or to learn about purchasing tickets, should email courtney@surryarts.org or to online to www.surryarts.org