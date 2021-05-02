Sale of insurance company fuels income boost

MOUNT AIRY – First quarter earnings for Surrey Bancorp (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust, nearly doubled from the same period in 2020, although much of the growth came from a one-time boost resulting from the sale of a company subsidiaries.
For the quarter ending March 31 net income for the company totaled $1,987,375 or 48 cents per common share, compared with $1,056,012 or 25 cents per share earned during the first quarter of 2020.
The increase in earnings primarily resulted from the sale of the bank’s wholly owned insurance agency, SB&T Insurance, officials said in a statement. The sale of assets resulted in a noninterest income gain of $858,778.
Net interest income increased 6.2% from $3,192,503 in the first quarter of 2020 to $3,392,180 in 2021 even though net interest income yields declined, the bank said in its quarterly statement.
”The increase is due to the recognition of loan origination fees from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”),” the statement read. “PPP origination fees totaling $302,694 were recognized in the first quarter of 2021. The PPP did not begin until the second quarter of 2020. The fee recognition was due to the amortization, forgiveness, and payoff of the PPP loans in the first quarter of 2021.” PPP loans totaling $6,751,267 were paid off in the first quarter of 2021.
The net interest margin decreased from 4.1% in the first quarter of 2020 to 3% in the first quarter of 2021 due to a general decrease in interest rates and a change in earning asset mix. Higher yielding loans made up 77.8% of average interest earning assets in the first quarter of 2020 as opposed to 60% in the first quarter of 2021. Loan yields, supported by the PPP income recognition also increased slightly from 5.49% in 2020 to 5.5% in 2021.
Income from investments decreased due to the general decrease in interest rates. Investment interest income decreased from $263,637 in the first quarter of 2020 to $59,880 in 2021, a 77.3% decrease. The cost of funds decreased from 0.48% in the first quarter of 2020 to 0.16% in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in deposit cost was due to rate decreases and noninterest-bearing deposits making up a higher percentage of average deposits in 2021. Average noninterest bearing deposits increased from 31.3% of total average deposits in the first quarter of 2020 to 36% of total average deposits in 2021.
The provision for loan losses decreased from $108,063 in the first quarter of 2020 to a provision recapture of $70,830 in 2021. This change is due to an increase in loan guarantees due to the PPP program. Total guaranteed loans as of March 31 increased $27,204,873 compared to total guaranteed loans on March 31. The guaranteed portion amounted to 30% of total loans as of March 31, compared to 20.4 % of total loans at March 31, 2020.
Noninterest income increased from $700,832 in the first quarter of 2020 to $1,420,337 during the same period in 2021. The increase is due to the aforementioned gain on the sale of SB&T Insurance. Noninterest expenses decreased 4.1% from $2,429,160 in the first quarter of 2020, to $2,329,009 in 2021 This decrease was primarily due to the general expense reduction from the sale of the insurance agency.
Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy. The bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, 1280 West Pine Street, and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.
Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.