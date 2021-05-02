Fiddlers convention to make tuneful return

May 2, 2021

Signals end of ‘rough’ year for Veterans Memorial Park

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Contestants line up near the stage to compete at a past Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention, pre-COVID of course. Organizers say the convention will return this year.

As life gradually resumes some degree of normalcy from the pandemic, fans of the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention are ready for the music to begin again.

After the event established in 1972 was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, convention organizers are tuning up for its triumphant return June 4-5 at Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street.

“Everything is a go,” park President Doug Joyner said of that development marking the end of a challenging year for the facility. This included not only the scrapping of the fiddlers convention but other major, revenue-producing events held there such as the county fair.

As 2021 progressed and conditions have improved with COVID vaccination, convention officials grew increasingly hopeful about its return with the easing of crowd restrictions.

“It was COVID permitting,” Joyner said of the initial outlook, which eventually led to organizers being comfortable with planning the convention on the usual dates during the first weekend in June.

“Everything is opening up,” the park president said of the thought process behind this.

Joyner believes the fiddlers convention’s resurgence not only will be welcome from the standpoint of continuing a tradition of celebrating bluegrass and old-time music, but psychologically — which should make its 2021 version special.

“It will be a good thing this year, because people are wanting to get out together and do something.”

While the coronavirus will still be a threat in June, there won’t be any official mask requirement for convention attendees during the outdoor gathering.

“I’m not going to hold people to that because they’re not going to do it no way,” the Veterans Memorial Park official reasoned.

Yet organizers want folks to exercise a degree of care given the circumstances and police themselves accordingly. “If you come out there, be cautious,” Joyner advised.

Musicians enthused

The one-year hiatus for the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention apparently hasn’t diminished any interest among musicians who compete at the event, nor have fears about the disease, Joyner says.

“It’s looking really good so far,” he reported. “We’ve had a bunch to register.” The online registration deadline is June 3 at 5 p.m.

All indications are that the convention will pick up right where things left off in 2019 with spirited performances in both solo and band categories and cash prizes awaiting the winners.

In addition to two full days of competition, it offers jam sessions, dancing, education including workshops and family entertainment overall.

Some attendees arrive early on the week of the convention and camp out on the grounds while awaiting its official start.

Joyner is thankful for the return of the event not only for the sake of the traditional music it helps keep alive, but the financial health of Veterans Memorial Park after a stressful year.

“It was rough,” he said of coping with cancellations and the economic fallout from this. “We lost a bunch of money.”

The park president estimated that figure at around $80,000.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

