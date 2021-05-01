Interact Clubs continue serving during COVID

Here is some of the trash and debris the club cleaned up. (Submitted photo)
Mount Airy Rotary Club members, their guests, and Early College Interact officers pack backpacks for Rockford Elementary School in 2019.
Although much of the past year has been dominated by COVID-19, that hasn’t stopped High School Interact clubs from doing work in the community.
Interact clubs are a student-led extension of the Mount Airy Rotary Club, focusing on their individual schools, but also participating in Rotary events and fundraisers. The five schools in the county that have Interact clubs are Mount Airy, North Surry, Surry Early College, Surry Central and East Surry. Each school’s club is assigned a teacher to oversee it.
“Each school has the autonomy to meet and do as they see fit. Each club has a very unique identity and opportunity to be what they want to be. Ours at Mount Airy is very much into serving the community,” said Rotarian Polly Long.
”I think that Interact in our district has been absolutely incredible. I don’t know any other district that our club has expanded this much. Schools handled the literacy project beautifully by using Zoom. We had a lot of people participate in the cleanup project we did. We have one terrific interact club to help us out,” said Rotary President Marion Goldwasser.
An outdoor project, all participants in the outdoor cleanup were social distanced and wore masks the entire time. While Interact students focused on cleaning up school campuses including Surry Community College and Jones School, rotary members collected trash around major roads such as Green Hill Road, Renfro Street, and Hamburg Street.
“We’re trying to give back to the community, and this is just one way as a school system to get the students together into an organized group,” Long said.
”Without stuff like YES Time, it has been harder to get students in other schools together to meet because of COVID. It was really hard to get the interact clubs together remotely. Each club historically has had between 15 and 20 members,” Brown said, referring to the study hall period at Mount Airy High School.
As a result of the pandemic, the need for food in the area has significantly increased. The RUSH initiative was started by the Rotary Club in an effort to feed these needy people. With the help of Interact volunteers from schools in the area, Rotary club members packed and unloaded about 100 boxes of food at Jones School every week during the summer.
“COVID has provided us some very unique opportunities and challenges to overcome,” said Rotary Community Services Chair Phillip Brown.
One challenge came over the fall in the form of Halloween trick-or-treating. While the typical kid-friendly Halloween event on Main Street was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Rotary Club came up with an idea to give out candy in the form of a drive-through at Mount Airy High School. Interact students were involved with this as well, making it a huge success.
The Rotary Club’s literacy project is another important program Interact students are involved in. Travelling to Tharrington, Franklin and Flat Rock elementary schools, Interact students read books to the children and the Rotary club donates a selection of books to the schools.
On Saturday, the Interact club sponsored a cow pie bingo to raise money to benefit Mount Airy’s Blue Bear Bus project. An unusual fundraiser, a cow named Tinkerbell will be brought to Mount Airy High School and the area under her will be graphed out, with each square corresponding with a unique ticket holder. Whichever square Tinkerbell poops in, the ticket holder corresponding with that square will be declared the $500 winner. Tickets were priced at $25 and have since sold out.