Morrison named top superintendent in region

Mount Airy City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison was recently named Superintendent of the Year by the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium.
That group, also known as Region Five, is one of eight education districts in North Carolina and includes Mount Airy, Surry County, and surrounding school districts. Dr. Morrison will go on to compete for the title of 2022 Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.
“The Piedmont Triad is happy to have Dr. Morrison serve as our current Superintendent of the Year,” said consortium Executive Director Lillie Cox. “She is a trusted colleague and an excellent resource for information to her district and to our region. Dr. Morrison is always looking for innovative ways to better serve her community of students, educators, and parents.”
Dr. Morrison is wrapping up her fifth year as superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools. “Since 2016, she has enhanced partnerships, increased enrollment, and implemented sustainable programs that support workforce development,” the school system said in a statement announcing her selection.
“The 2020-2021 school year has arguably been the most challenging year of every educator’s career,” the statement said. “In a year when returning to school buildings seemed like an impossible task, Morrison had a vision to bring staff and students back in a way that considered the health and wellness of all. She spent no time waiting on executive orders or guidance, but immediately began networking with colleagues across the state and country to decide the best next steps.
“She gathered her leadership team the Monday following the district’s spring break, which landed days after COVID-19 arrived in North Carolina. She structured time and space where plans were brain-stormed and established, allowing students to only experience three days of downtime. In that many days, meals on yellow school buses were rolling out into the community taking care of students and families regardless of where their enrollment was held.”
This led Mount Airy City Schools to create virtual and in-person summer learning options for students.
“This experience allowed teachers, administrators, Board of Education members, and the community to see that bringing students back to school five days a week in August was possible,” school officials said in their statement. “Morrison worked alongside her team creating health and wellness protocols that allowed for zero clusters of COVID in the 2021-2022 school year. As the only district in the state to offer face-to-face summer programs last summer and the only district to return five days a week in August, the district experienced a less than 3% infection rate.”
“It is great to get external validation of the efforts that Dr. Morrison has put in over this difficult year,” said Board of Education Chairman Tim Matthews said. “Under her leadership we have been able to return to five days a week of in-person instruction for the entire school year. Her leadership and vision have allowed us to better serve the students of our district, providing them with the opportunities and experiences needed to reach their fullest potential.”
While Morrison has led her district, she has also led locally in her region and state while also leading a national organization. She is serving as secretary and vice chairman of the Piedmont consortium; as vice chairman of The Innovation Project; as president of Magnet Schools of America; as a board Member of NC State Kenan Fellows; as a member of the Testing and Growth Statewide Team and as a member of the State Board Literacy Task Force. Additionally, she is a contributing author to Women Who Lead in Education; a Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce board member; and a Surry Sunrise Rotary member.
While leading in her community allows Morrison to locally impact students, she advocates on a larger scale to positively impact students across the state and nation. Through speaking and working with legislators, Morrison has been able to provide the public school perspective to the work happening in Raleigh. Hosting visits for legislators has allowed her opportunities to share what she and her colleagues in the region and state feel is needed to best serve students. Her willingness to collaborate has earned her spots on various committees that help guide the North Carolina Department of Instruction, with the State Board of Education, and beyond.
“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of a tremendous Board of Education, administrative team, staff, and students that represent Mount Airy City Schools,” Morrison said. “This year has challenged us in ways we didn’t predict but has shown that our passion to put students first is the light that guides us. Our district was amazing, especially this year, and made sure that every single student felt loved, encouraged, and supported.”