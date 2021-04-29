Man jailed in major meth-heroin bust

STUART, Va. — The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t curtailed illegal drug activity, nor efforts by law enforcement to investigate such crimes, as evidenced by a major bust this week in the Ararat community involving methamphetamine and heroin.

“It’s been business as usual up here,” Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said Wednesday afternoon when announcing the arrest of Dorian Evander Jones, 49, of 2967 Willis Gap Road.

It had occurred Tuesday after members of a tactical response team of the Patrick Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at Jones’ home, located just north of The Hollow Road intersection.

Large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin were seized from the residence as a result, according to Smith.

Jones is said to have been under investigation for drug trafficking for months, which culminated with Tuesday’s tactical operation.

The Ararat man was charged with possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jones was incarcerated without privilege of bail in the Patrick County Jail at Stuart and was scheduled for a hearing Thursday in General District Court there.

Sheriff Smith says his arrest is part of a continuing effort to eradicate illegal drug activity in areas of southwestern Patrick County near the North Carolina border.

“The good people of Ararat have been victimized for too many years from the methamphetamine epidemic, and the sheriff’s office will continue its efforts to help keep the community a wonderful place to live and raise a family,” Smith stated.

“We have arrested more than 250 drug dealers from the Ararat and Claudville communities alone over the past decade, and we’re not planning on stopping anytime soon.”

Smith added that while he does believe the large volume of busts has put a dent in the problem, there is still much work to be done. “And we won’t stop,” he reiterated.

It recently was reported that the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office was the second-busiest in Virginia among rural sheriff’s departments, based on statistics from 2019 showing that it made 127 narcotics arrests in addition to those involving other crimes.

Smith also commented Wednesday on new twists in Virginia drug laws whereby recreational use of marijuana will become legal on July 1 and the substance is to be sold on a retail basis beginning in January 2024.

Come July, persons 21 and older will be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana.

People also may grow up to four plants per household as long as they are not visible from a public roadway and safeguards are taken to prevent unauthorized access by minors.

“Of course, law enforcement statewide fought against it,” the Patrick County sheriff said of pot legalization by legislators in Richmond.

“But we don’t have a very pro-law enforcement General Assembly at this point.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.