East Surry students honored at HOSA conference

April 29, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Four East Surry High School students recently did well at the NC HOSA State Leadership Conference competition.

Abigail McHone finished in the top 10 for the competitive event of Home Health Aide and Chloe Sloop placed in the top 10 for the competitive event of Medical Math.

Samarin Kipple and Emory Taylor finished second in Health Career Display of a Neurosurgeon at the conference. Samarin and Emory will represent East Surry HOSA at the HOSA International Leadership Conference this summer.