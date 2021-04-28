Masonry leader visits East Surry

<p>Students Jonathan Garcia, left, applies mortar to a board while Nathaniel Cockerham watches. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>North Carolina Masonry Association Education Liaison Ryan Shaver, middle, talks with East Surry High School Students. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>In the background, from left, students Anthony Ward and Lee Knight watch as, from left, Lane Snow and right John Marion try their hand at applying mortar. (Submitted photo)</p>

An official with North Carolina’s Masonry Association recently visited East Surry High School, spending time with construction and carpentry students there.

Ryan Shaver visited James Rodgers’ core and sustainable construction, and carpentry II classes to inform students of the need for individuals skilled in this trade on April 19. Shaver is the education liaison for the masonry association.

He discussed his experience and success in the industry as well as how he learned on the job over a few summers in high school and in carpentry class. He introduced students to tools and demonstrated techniques for brick and mortar application while enforcing the idea of having a skill that is in demand often pays well.

Students and administrators then attempted to follow his instruction and begin applying mortar and bricks as Shaver had done in his demonstration, and other officials with the school Folger-Hawks, Program Director and Dale Badgett, Workforce Development Specialist with Surry-Yadkin WORKS also discussed apprenticeship opportunities with masons through this organization.