Dr. Gravitte’s office doing their part

April 28, 2021 John Peters II News 0

The team at Dr. John L. Gravitte DDS spent a day last week outside, cleaning up Surry County. The crew there is part of the Adopt-A-Highway program, spending time cleaning along two roads the folks there have “adopted,” Galax Trail and Westlake Drive, while also including North Pointe Boulevard. Pictured here are Amanda Fretwell, Kelly Martin, Dr. John L. Gravitte, David Brinkley, and Darla Hodges. (Submitted photo)

