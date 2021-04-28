SCC offering 2 criminal justice classes

Surry Community College will be offering two online Criminal Justice classes this spring and summer in which adults and high school students can enroll to get a head start on a Criminal Justice Technology degree or certificate.

Intro to Criminal Justice (CJC-111-I1) introduces the components and processes of the criminal justice system. Topics include history, structure, functions, and philosophy of the criminal justice system and their relationship to life in our society. Upon completion, students should be able to define and describe the major system components and their interrelationships and evaluate career options.

Criminology (CJC-112-I1) introduces deviant behavior as it relates to criminal activity. Topics include theories of crime causation; statistical analysis of criminal behavior; past, present, and future social control initiatives; and other related topics. Upon completion, students should be able to explain and discuss various theories of crime causation and societal response. Both classes will be offered online May 19 through August 5. Criminology requires a textbook at an extra cost to the student.

For more information on either class, contact Mary Burton, lead criminal justice instructor, at 336-386-3312 or burtonm@surry.edu. Registration for summer and fall classes at SCC began April 12 for current students and April 19 for new students. For help with college application, class registration or financial aid, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.