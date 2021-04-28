Long-planned mural now on display

Community volunteers have played an active role throughout the mural’s creative process, collecting and sorting caps, submitting design ideas, preparing and attaching bottle caps to the mural’s base and displaying the finished work. (Submitted photo)
A community project lasting almost three years came to fruition last week in Pilot Mountain with the resulting mural now on display in the heart of downtown, adjacent to the Town of Pilot Mountain parking lot.
The idea of a “bottle cap mural” was conceived by local resident Josie Grogan, who has previously used her artistic interests and creativity to work with the town on several projects.
“From the beginning, I wanted to do something in the realm of art,” Grogan said. “I wanted to use something recycled to create and I had seen projects similar to this before.”
“Josie had the vision for this and (Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator) Jenny Kindy pulled everything together to make sure it was completed,” Mayor Evan Cockerham said.
With the format of the project decided, efforts were launched to collect the materials needed and to decide on what representative scene or scenes the mural would depict. Organizers quickly decided that an effort would be made to encourage community involvement at each step.
“We’ve had our schools, our businesses, town staff and local residents and families taking part in this,” Kindy noted. “It seems everyone has been involved in some way.”
In early 2019, a drive was launched to collect colored plastic bottle caps to be used in the mural. Collection sites were set up at businesses and other locations throughout town. Based on Grogan’s estimations, a collection goal of 12,000 bottle caps was set.
“Within the year we had exceeded our goal and we decided to end collection,” Grogan recalled. “ The response from the community was overwhelming.”
A call then went out to the local elementary and middle schools, asking students to submit their own artwork which could be used in creating a mural design. An entry from Bella Hutchens, a middle school student at the time, was selected from among all entries. Grogan said the submission by Bella became her inspiration for the mural.
The hands-on portion of the work began with volunteers meeting in the lower level of Town Hall to sort bottle caps. The thousands of caps provided a challenge for the local Girl Scouts, students from the Access Books Learning Center, area teens and other volunteers who worked for several weeks to sort the caps by color.
Upon completion of sorting, work was moved to The Pilot Center where the mural slowly began to take form. The process was hampered by delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and related mandates. Again, volunteers were called upon to provide manpower. Gradually, the workspace was primed, a design was drawn and drills were brought in to attach bottle caps.
“In the last two or three months, it has really come together. It’s been a long project but it’s been fun,” Grogan said.
“Several community members helped to assemble this and it was fun to help,” Cockerham noted. “…Because so many people came together to finish this, it became a true community art project.”
On April 20, the mural was attached to the side of a building owned by A. Paul Gravitte. Help and expertise was provided by members of the Town of Pilot Mountain Public Works Department and the Pilot Mountain Police Department. Organizers voiced appreciation to Gravitte and to all who helped with the project.
The final image features the mountain after which the town is named, a sunrise, a cardinal (the East Surry High School mascot) and a prominent downtown building.
“This adds a liveliness and vibrancy to our downtown,” Kindy said. “It encourages engagement with the downtown and helps this be a comfortable place to live.”
Kindy noted that other creative downtown projects may be coming in the near future.
“I know that a couple of other murals are being planned now and I’ve heard about the possibility of others. This is a starting point for bringing more public art to our downtown and I think that’s wonderful.”