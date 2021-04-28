Wild game dinner, outdoor demonstrations on tap

By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

It was a full house last time there was a Wild Game Dinner in town. (Submitted photo)

<p>The May 8 Wild Game Dinner at Bannertown Baptist Church will be preceded by a free day of demonstrations, including one teaching folks how to throw an ax. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Folks attending the demonstrations and booths May 8 at Bannertown Baptist Church will be able to try their hand at archery. (Submitted photo)</p>

Interested in trying water buffalo? A wild game dinner fundraiser is being hosted by Bannertown Baptist Church on May 8.

The second time the dinner has taken place at the church, the primary goal of the event is to raise money for the church’s Community Missions Fund.

“We do a community meal once a month free to anybody in the community that wants to come through. With COVID we’re doing it as a drive-through. We co-sponsor the Legacy Center, the Shepherds House, and Yokefellow Food Bank. The funds also support a dental ministry and a medical ministry,” said deacon John Riggs, speaking on the mission fund’s activities.

Food being served at the wild game dinner includes venison, bear meat, elk, rabbit, crawdads, wild salmon, and water buffalo. According to Riggs, a lot of the food comes from local hunters at the church. Animals that can’t be found in the area, such as elk, will be bought from processors.

While tickets are required for those who wish to take part in the dinner, free outdoor auctions and workshops are being held prior to the event. The workshops cover a variety of skills including tomahawk throwing, BB guns, archery and fishing.

”This is an event that’s available for all ages. It’s an event for people that love the outdoors, for people that love to hunt and fish, to come together and try to teach people new stuff or different ways to hunt and fish,” said John Riggs.

After the dinner, pro bass fisherman Hank Parker and his son Billy “Catfish” Parker will make an appearance as guest speakers. The elder Parker has won two Bassmaster Classics and starred in numerous television shows including Hank Parker’s Outdoor Magazine and Hank Parker’s Flesh & Blood. Billy “Catfish” Parker spoke at the first wild game dinner held by the church in 2019.

“Last year the dinner was cancelled because of COVID. We typically do it in the fall, but we had to reschedule and do it in the spring to make Hank Parker’s schedule,” said Riggs.

The dinner takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Pages Bookstore, Pilot Mountain Guns & Ammo, or simply by visiting the church office. There are a limited number of tickets remaining. For more information on making reservations, the church office may be contacted at 336-786-5407.