Police reports

April 27, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A suspicious-person investigation led to a Mount Airy man’s arrest Sunday night on outstanding warrants for felony drug charges, according to city police reports.

Joshua Dakota Frost, 29, of 122 Clifton Lane, was encountered at the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on North Renfro Street by officers who learned that he was wanted on multiple violations that had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office last Sept. 9.

That includes three felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling place; and possession of methamphetamine. Frost further is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to stop at a stop sign.

He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for a May 19 appearance in District Court.

• Phillip Fitzgerald Mitchell, 35, of 526 Linville Road, was arrested Saturday on two counts of injury to real property and second-degree trespassing, stemming from an incident two days earlier at Riverside Park.

Mitchell, who previously had been banned from that facility by authorized personnel — resulting in the trespassing charge — allegedly caused combined damage of $2,000 to the paint of a Nissan Rogue and a Honda CRV, with the victims identified as Rebecca Nash Keesler of North Main Street and Carol Ellison Dunning, a resident of Hunting Hill Drive.

Mitchell was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond after turning himself in at the police station on warrants for the charges and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on May 24.

• A firearm and an undisclosed sum of money were discovered stolen Friday from the unsecured 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan of Andrew Rodriguez. The theft occurred while the vehicle was at the victim’s residence on Marshall Street.

The gun was identified as a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun, black in color and valued at $529.

• A case involving financial card theft and the obtaining of property by false pretense was reported on April 18, in which a bank card of Mitchell Daniel Arrington of Classic Lane was stolen and used for authorized purchases at local businesses.

This included transactions at Walmart and the Cook-Out fast-food restaurant on April 17 with a total loss of $114, and an attempt to make a purchase at the Sheetz convenience store the same day with nothing obtained.