Spencer’s coordinator to be paid $1

Unlike other aspects of the Spencer’s redevelopment project in Mount Airy which have proven extremely costly, the contract price for a construction coordinator to oversee that effort is a bargain for the city.
In an era of mega-million-dollar deals for individuals such as pro athletes and movie actors, Charles W. “Charlie” Vaughn will rake in just one buck to serve in that advisory capacity under the pact approved earlier this month.
However, it’s really not about the money, city officials have said, with the motivation behind their contract with Vaughn related to liability considerations.
Vaughn has filled the coordinator role for the Spencer’s textile mill redevelopment on a volunteer basis since being appointed by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to do so in August 2018.
As someone with more than 40 years of experience in the construction business, including heading the local Landform company, Vaughn’s contributions have been considered invaluable.
More recently, plans have been announced for an upscale hotel, possibly operating under the Marriott or Wyndham label, along with a market center offering convention-type facilities on the former industrial property bought by the municipality in 2014.
In conjunction with those possible developments, a need emerged for the city government to have a more-formal arrangement with Vaughn going forward.
Commissioner Marie Wood, a retired certified public accountant, suggested that during a March 18 council meeting.
“We need it for liability purposes,” Wood explained afterward. “And for him (Vaughn) to be covered for insurance purposes — we need that for the city.”
City Attorney Hugh Campbell subsequently drew up a contract for the construction coordinator/adviser role, which the commissioners approved unanimously on April 15 as Vaughn watched from the audience.
With the pact largely viewed as a formality, the $1 monetary price to be paid for his services with the Spencer’s project is considered a token sum.
Contract provisions
Under the two-page agreement, those services include aligning the work of architects, engineers, building contractors and subcontractors, providing “prompt written notice” of any errors, omissions or inconsistencies regarding that to City Manager Barbara Jones or her designee.
It contains statements directing Vaughn to function on behalf of the local government in various respects.
“Vaughn shall determine in general that the work of each contractor is being formed in accordance with the requirements of the construction documents and notify the city manager (or designee) of defects and deficiencies in the work,” the contract says.
“Vaughn shall not engage in any activity, or accept any employment, interest or contribution that would reasonably appear to compromise Vaughn’s independent judgment as an adviser to the city with respect to this project.”
The contract does, however, set parameters for his level of responsibility.
“Vaughn shall not be responsible for a contractor’s failure to perform the work in accordance with the requirements of the contract documents,” it states.
“Vaughn shall be responsible for Vaughn’s negligent acts or omissions, but shall not have control over or charge of, and shall not be responsible for, acts of the contractors, subcontractors or their agents or employees (and others involved).”
Among other contract provisions, the construction coordinator is expected to apply his “skill and care” to achieve “orderly progress of the project.”
Officials agree that while Vaughn is only being paid $1, his presence already has brought significant value to the Spencer’s redevelopment which will continue in the future.
“I’ve known Charlie a lot of years,” said Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland, a former city manager in Mount Airy, who added that Vaughn historically has saved the municipality much money through his expertise.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.