Pilot Elementary does One Book, One School

April 27, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Student Council member Kyson Massie collects change from Kindergartener Riley Inman. (Submitted photo)

<p>Fifth grader Reece Wyse is reading “The Contract” by Derek Jeter. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>First grader Finnegan Utley is reading a Magic Tree House Book, “A Big Day for Baseball” by Mary Pope Osborne. (Submitted photo)</p>

Pilot Mountain Elementary School has been doing the One Book One School program this year.

The Literacy Committee chose two different books that had a baseball theme for students and staff to read together. Kindergarten through second grade students read a Magic Tree House Book titled “A Big Day for Baseball” while the third through fifth grade students read Derek Jeter’s book “The Contract.”

The student council decided to include a community service project with the One Book One School and collected loose change that was then donated to the Armfield Civic Center to be used for the center’s baseball fields.