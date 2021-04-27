Pilot Elementary does One Book, One School

Mount Airy officials have decided more — not less — is best for upcoming activities in the downtown Market Street Arts and Entertainment District, although they were told that most business owners there have a differing view.

The city commissioners were faced with two options Thursday night when approving the format for the 2021 edition of Market Street events, which kicked off last year largely to provide two craft breweries an outlet to better reach customers.

With COVID-19 restrictions curtailing indoor gatherings, officials approved plans by Mount Airy Downtown Inc. for closing a section of Market Street to traffic during weekends to create a pedestrian-friendly festival atmosphere featuring art vendors, live entertainment, food trucks and more.

This was accompanied by open containers of beer and wine being allowed during those gatherings and picnic tables set up in the pedestrian area.

After a successful trial period ending in November, the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District shut down for the winter and now is gearing up for its second run. This comes on the heels of the district being recognized with a state award for its innovative economic-development approach offsetting impacts of the pandemic.

However, starting the new season is not just a matter of flipping a switch, with the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners asked Thursday night to choose between a limited schedule and one more wide open. And it chose the latter in a unanimous decision.

Under that option, the Market Street events will begin on May 14 and run through October.

“There would be no break in the summer,” Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of Mount Airy Downtown said during a presentation on the two options to the commissioners. A plan that had been floated to municipal officials last month called for a May-June schedule, a pause during the hot-weather months of July and August and resuming in September.

The option selected Thursday night also will involve the street being closed each weekend from Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

It further includes permanently converting Market Street, now a two-way venue, into a one-way street heading north — the opposite of North Main Street a block over.

Morrison added that Mount Airy Downtown recommends implementing a low speed limit on Market. “Right now, there are no speed limit signs,” she pointed out, and motorists assume that the 35-mph limit is in place there as it is for other areas in town.

The coordinator said vehicles go through Market Street doing 45 at times.

Limited option bypassed

Morrison advised the commissioners that the majority of the six businesses on Market Street are more comfortable with the option not chosen Thursday.

It would have included the same start and end dates, but incorporated the two-month summer break. That option also called for only one day of operation for the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District — on Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m.

The recommendation by Mount Airy Downtown for the three-day closing option reflects public safety concerns of the group, which seeks to avoid confusion about when the roadway is barricaded, Morrison indicated.

“We don’t want anyone stepping out into the street and having any kind of injury or accident because the street isn’t closed to traffic,” she said, explaining that the public will better understand when closings occur under the selected option.

MSD funds approved

In related action Thursday night, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment to provide $49,000 in extra funding for arts-entertainment district needs and one related to the ongoing Spencer’s redevelopment downtown.

However, Commissioner Jon Cawley was quick to note that this does not involve general fund money supplied by city taxpayers across the board.

Instead, Municipal Service District (MSD) revenues are involved, derived from an extra levy on property owners in the central business district to fund common improvements downtown for the betterment of all. They pay the MSD tax in addition to regular property taxes.

Although Mount Airy Downtown activities are funded by Municipal Service District revenues, the money is channeled through the city government and reflected in its annual budget. And the commissioners must approve any changes in the course of the year.

The $49,000 freed up in MSD revenues through the Thursday night amendment was not previously budgeted, and Morrison says it partly will be used for Market Street improvements.

This includes $20,000 to convert six regular parking spaces and a slant-lined no-parking area there into permanent painted pedestrian “parklets” to be used for seating, art vendors and food trucks. It also will pay for signage, further improvements at Melva’s Alley in the pedestrian district, various safety features, flags and music programming.

The amendment additionally provides more money for a downtown mural grant program.

Another $20,000 is designated for updating a conceptual site plan earlier prepared for the Spencer’s redevelopment area to incorporate recent changes.

Morrison said the original document has aided that effort visually, including the attraction of developers wanting to establish a hotel on the property.