Surry County Schools recognizes retirees

The Surry County School System celebrated and honored 38 retired employees in a virtual celebration on Thursday, April 15.
After greetings from Dr. Terri E. Mosley on behalf of the Surry County Board of Education and a welcome from Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, 2019-2020 school year retirees were recognized for the many gifts and talents they shared with the students and staff of Surry County Schools.
Board of Education member Mamie Sutphin recognized and announced each retiree’s name. Each retiree received a certificate, a personalized clock, and a lifetime pass to all regular season Surry County Schools sporting events.
Dr. Reeves concluded the program with these remarks, “Thank you for taking time from your busy schedules to celebrate with us this evening. We wish you a continued retirement filled with time to enjoy family, friends, and all those activities you have kept for this special time. You richly deserve it.”
The Surry County School System retirees for the 2019-2020 school year include:
• Sheila Bennett-Bunting – kindergarten teacher – Cedar Ridge Elementary – 26 years
• Sarah Nixon – third grade teacher – Cedar Ridge Elementary – 29 years
• Carla Coble – assistant principal – Central Middle – 15 years
• Amy Cooper – English language arts – Central Middle – 18 years
• Newell Hauser – eighth grade teacher – Central Middle – 7 years
• Virginia LeQuire – school nutrition administrative assistant – Central Office – 25 years
• Sharon Wilmoth – school nutrition manager – Copeland Elementary – 21 years
• Gina Fowler – second grade teacher – Dobson Elementary – 29 years
• Cammie Perez – English learners – Dobson Elementary – 25 years
• Steven Smith – school counselor – Dobson Elementary – 23 years
• Kerry Crotts – school counselor – East Surry High – 12 years
• Donna Easter – computer lab specialist – Flat Rock Elementary – 23 years
• Donna Burchette – bus driver – Gentry Middle – 18 years
• Kim Davis – sixth grade English language arts – Gentry Middle – 16 years
• Anne Hardy – exceptional children – Gentry Middle – 9 years
• Ken Phillips – health/PE – Gentry Middle – 29 years
• Patricia Williams – bus driver and school nutrition – Gentry Middle and North Surry – 15 years
• Sonja Niston – school nutrition – Meadowview Magnet Middle – 21 years
• Kristi Sprinkle – fourth grade – Mountain Park Elementary – 28 years
• Ellen Angel – bus driver and custodian – Mountain Park Elementary and Central Office – 13 years
• Donna Berrier – school nutrition – North Surry – 28 years
• Melanie Billings – science – North Surry – 29 years
• John Bowes – JROTC – North Surry – 11 years
• Kimberly McClaugherty – exceptional children – North Surry – 19 years
• Robin Cook – school nutrition – Pilot Mountain Elementary – 8 years
• Michael King – teaching assistant – Pilot Mountain Elementary – 15 years
• Judy Gwyn – school nutrition – Pilot Mountain Middle – 19 years
• Rene’ Mosley – media specialist – Pilot Mountain Middle – 29 years
• Angela Carson – English – Surry Central – 26 years
• Bill Goins – principal – Surry Central – 28 years
• Sharlene Mills – math – Surry Central – 21 years
• Rita Clendenin – school nutrition – Shoals Elementary – 24 years
• Melva Spurrier – teaching assistant – Shoals Elementary – 19 years
• Craig Hamlin – mechanic – Transportation – 28 years
• Dawn Crutchfield -teaching assistant – White Plains Elementary – 18 years
• Debra Reeves – teaching assistant – White Plains Elementary – 21 years
• Trina Groettel – kindergarten – White Plains Elementary – 29 years
• Virginia Legg – Pre-K – White Plains Elementary – 15 years