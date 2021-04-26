Conservation money flows to Surry County

April 26, 2021 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON – According to data from the North Carolina Conservation Implementation Rank, Surry County ranks second in state and federal funding received to conserve property, streams, rivers and creeks. A portion of the conservation dollars goes to farmland Best Management Practices.

Surry County received an average of $1,280,017 per year over the three years studied, about $76,000 behind Duplin County, the top-ranked county.

The state figures were based on an analysis of funding received by all 100 counties from 2017-2019. Categories reviewed include Cropland-Animal Units; the Audubon International Cooperative Sanctuary, Agricultural Water Resources Assistance, and Community Conservation Assistance programs; Environmental Quality Incentives; Conservation Stewardship; and the Regional Conservation Partnership.

“Our department is very excited to receive this great news,” said Tony Davis, Surry County Soil & Water Conservation district director. “This is the first time the state has released the conservation rankings and we’re very pleased with our results. To make this even more exceptional, we have only two full-time employees and one grant-funded position to procure the funding. The Surry County Soil & Water Conservation District is happy to help citizens implement Best Management Practices on farmland, streams, rivers and creeks.”