County recognizes volunteers

April 26, 2021 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON — A group of young men concerned about their community’s litter problem was recognized at the Surry Board of County Commissioners meeting April 19.. The team of 11 regularly collects litter on the roadways of the Shoals and Pilot Mountain areas. The men saw that Surry County has a problem with litter and wanted to roll up their sleeves and lend a helping hand.

Receiving certificates of special recognition at the meeting were: Orry Benson, Patrick Creed, Tanner Hamilton, Griffin Hall, Patrick Marion, Brett Smith, Evan Smith, Preston Smith, Zach Smith, Alex Tilley, and Jon Tucke.