Westfield Elementary students reall do Read Across America

April 26, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Lydia Loudy and Cori Brinkley check the board for new states to be added. (Submitted photo)

<p>The Love for Literacy Committee sent out Whiskers the Wildcat to all 50 states and several different countries. Pictured here are committee members Billy Pell, Kellie Dollyhite, Kristi Halstead, and kneeling, Jeana Cox. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Love for Literacy Committee sent out Whiskers the Wildcat to all 50 states and several different countries. Pictured here are committee members Billy Pell, Kellie Dollyhite, Kristi Halstead, and kneeling, Jeana Cox. (Submitted photo)

The author Tolkien wrote, “Not all who wander are lost.”

Such is the case of Westfield Elementary School’s Wandering Wildcat, Whiskers. During March Westfield Elementary celebrated Read Across America through a variety of special events and activities. The capstone of these activities was a project called “The Wandering Wildcat.”

Fifth grade teacher Billy Pell had the idea to send Westfield’s Wildcat to all 50 states and beyond.

Using social media, as well as contacts supplied by other faculty/staff, Pell was able to connect with willing participants in all 50 states as well as Japan, Canada, Sweden, Germany, and Egypt. The Love for Literacy team consisting of Jeana Cox, Kristi Halstead and Kellie Dollyhite assisted Pell in dividing up the contacts among all classrooms in the school. Each class wrote letters seeking information about their assigned states or countries. Classes also included a wildcat with their letters and asked that the recipient of the letter take a photo of him or herself with the wildcat.

As information is returned to the school, states have been colored in on a large map of the United States which is displayed in the lobby. Photographs have also been displayed. Many participants have sent artifacts from their states. These have included brochures, children’s books, Mardi Gras beads from Louisiana and volcanic rock from Hawaii. Students have already received correspondence from at least 30 states with a goal of hearing from all 50 by the end of the school year. This project has allowed students and staff to connect with people all over the country and world in a time when many have felt isolated and socially-distant.

The project has also increased students’ global awareness and knowledge of geography. Students and staff enjoy checking the map each time they pass to see which new states have been added. They also enjoy looking in the display cases to see all the special things that have been sent to the school.