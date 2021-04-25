Schools to hold employment sessions

April 25, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Eighteen school districts in North Carolina’s Piedmont region — including Mount Airy and Surry County — are joining forces to host free virtual information sessions for members of the public who are interested in careers in public education.

On May 4 and May 5 from noon until 1. pm, human resources professionals in the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium will share insider tips on a wide variety of employment opportunities available in local school districts. Each virtual session via Zoom is free by registering in advance at www.ptecnet.org/announcements.

Participants can choose to attend separate sessions on careers for classified staff positions in transportation, school nutrition, custodial services, or for classroom specialties such as teacher assistants. Certified staff career sessions will include teacher, counselor, social worker, and school administrator positions. Classroom teacher pathways are available for individuals with four-year degrees and for those without degrees.

Regional school districts that are members of the consortium include: Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools, Stokes County Schools, Yadkin County Schools, Alamance-Burlington, Asheboro City, Caswell County, Chapel Hill, Carrboro City, Chatham County, Davidson County, Davie County, Guilford County, Lexington City, Montgomery County, Randolph County, Rockingham County, Thomasville City, and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

“The eighteen school district members of the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium are a force multiplier for our regional economy and offer a broad array of career opportunities that many jobseekers may not realize exist in our communities,” said Lillie Cox, executive director of the consortium. “As our population continues to increase in this very desirable region of North Carolina, our schools and district operations will grow and expand as a result, offering a wealth of career opportunities instrumental in building our communities of the future.”

Mount Airy City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison noted, “We are grateful to partner with our region through PTEC to help education candidates to be part of our team. Education is a career that impacts the next generation and we want people with a passion for children to join us in educating the future.”