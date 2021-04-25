Master Gardeners holding plant sale in May

By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

A plant sale is being hosted by Extension Master Gardeners at the Surry County Center in Dobson on May 7.

The first time this kind of fundraiser has been held at the Surry County Center, the goal of the sale is to raise money for various programs that master gardeners offer in the community throughout the year. Such programs can be attended by anyone in Surry County and focus on all kinds of horticulture including gardening, pruning, landscaping, and lawn maintenance.

“A Master Gardener is someone who would like to volunteer and give back to the community. Extensions help us bring researched-based information to the community they live in. Our group of Master Gardeners is in Surry County. We give them information to better their lives, like gardening practices and flower practices,” said Joanna Radford, extension agent, agriculture and natural resources at the Surry County Extension Office.

Varying from state to state, Master Gardener certification programs typically involve taking 40 hours of classes, completing an internship and taking an exam. After initial certification, 20 hours of volunteer work and 20 hours of education credits are required per year. All 50 states offer some kind of master gardener program.

Plants being offered at the sale include various annuals, perennials, and fruit trees. In addition to the plants being sold, Radford noted that 50 trees will be offered for free. A homemade butterfly quilt will also be raffled at the event, with a $5 per person entry to the raffle.

“A lot of the flowers being sold are propagated by master gardeners. Very few of them have been bought from other places, probably 98% of them are what the Master Gardeners have grown themselves,” Radford said.

Other than a symposium in 2019, those at the Surry County Center haven’t done any special fundraising, according to Radford. While there isn’t much data to go off of, everyone involved is hopeful that the plant sale will be a huge success.

“They are really excited for the sale, it’s the first one. They worked really hard on getting everything together and all the plants healthy. We’re looking forward to good weather and a good turnout,” Radford said.

The plant sale is being held on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (or until all plants are sold) at the Surry County Center at 915 E. Atkins Street in Dobson. For those who wish speak with a Master Gardener, the Surry County Extension Office may be contacted at 336-401-8025 during typical business hours.