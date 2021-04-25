Weekly Yoga classes set for May

Yoga classes will be held at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Mondays in May, including Memorial Day. The Surry Arts Council will be hosting two different classes each Monday. Classes will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and from 6:45-7:45 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. Registration is online at www.surryarts.org or can be completed by calling 336-786-7998. Classes are $45 per month and each class is limited to 15 participants.

Yoga can help to improve flexibility, strength, mobility and mood as well as reduce stress and increase relaxation. Join instructor Heather Elliott for a beginner-friendly, all levels practice. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and any props students would like to spend an hour renewing themselves.

In cases of inclement weather, class will be held on the Andy Griffith Playhouse stage. There is a limit of 15 people so that social distancing can be maintained if the class is moved indoors.

Anyone with questions should contact Elliot at heather@surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998. Register online by selecting a time and registering via these links:

5:30 p.m. class: https://blackmonamphitheatreyoga.eventbrite.com

6:45 p.m. class: https://blackmonamphitheatreyoga645.eventbrite.com