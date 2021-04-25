And the winner is…

Maryland club take trash trophy

Volunteers working with the Mount Airy Rotary Club are out cleaning up trash in the community on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

After a multi-week trash collection competition between the Mount Airy Rotary Club of Mount Airy, North Carolina, and the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, Maryland, the verdict is in.

The Maryland club managed to get 104 volunteers from their community to turn out on April 17 for a massive clean-up effort, totaling 246.5 hours of work. The local club, with an assist from the Surry Sunrise Rotary Club along with area scouting and community groups, put in a valiant effort spanning three weekends, with a total of 93 volunteers turning out for 122 total hours work.

So it would appear the Maryland club handily won the competition.

The two clubs had been in contact since the autumn, working out the details of a contest aimed at improving the environment in their respective communities, eventually settling on a trash-pick up competition in April. The contest rules, as agreed upon between the two groups, would measure how many people turned out to work cleaning up trash in their respective communities, and how many total hours they put in (See “Mount Airy clubs square off over trash,” Friday, April 23).

While the total weight of the garbage collected was not part of the competition, Dick Wilcher, president of the Maryland club, said his volunteers managed to pick up 3,140 pounds of trash. Marion Goldwasser, president of the local club, said the local effort filled 175 large garbage collection bags.

“The community involvement was incredible,” Wilcher said. Boy Scout troops, other civic groups, businesses and individuals turned out to help.

The same was true with the local effort, according to Goldwasser, who said both local Rotary clubs, at least one Boy Scout troop, and several other community groups and volunteers pitched in to help.

While the effort was a competition, both communities benefited, with thousands of pounds of trash now cleaned up from the roadways and other public areas.