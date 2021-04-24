Northern Regional launches new website

Northern Regional Hospital recently launched a new website, at wearenorthern.org. The new website features what hospital officials call “A fresh design focused on clearly delivering information regarding the vast array of healthcare services Northern provides in an easy to navigate, aesthetically pleasing format.”

Improved features and key sections include:

• Updated content, including patient and visitor information and the latest information on the hospital’s array of services

• Overall improved functionality and navigation

• Streamlined career, jobs and benefits section

• Quick links to Northern medical providers including primary care physicians and specialists

• Simplified online bill pay system

• Improved alert system for announcements, such as the latest COVID news

“The new website and new website name support Northern’s recent rebranding campaign and more accurately reflect the comprehensive breadth, depth, and scope of the hospital’s high-quality clinical capabilities,” officials there said.

“The primary objective of the new website is to provide visitors with easy navigation, quick access to health resources, expanded community engagement, and career opportunities while delivering relevant content to the region,” said Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing at Northern Regional Hospital. “Through its updated design, format, content, technology, interactivity, ease of use, and enhanced navigation, the new site will help us continue to better meet the healthcare needs of the region.”

As one of the largest employers in the region with more than 1,000 caregivers, Northern Regional serves a geographic region that includes the Northwest Piedmont and neighboring counties in Southwest Virginia. In addition to Northern Regional Hospital, a number of outpatient clinics and services — including ten primary and specialty satellite clinics that officer specialized care in the fields of cardiology, family medicine, gastroenterology, general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopaedics, pain management, pediatrics, and urology, as well as Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, an Urgent Care, Pharmacy, and Wellness Center.

“The significant enhancements that the new Northern website offers supports our rebranding tagline — Choose Well. Choose Northern — that was launched in 2019,” said Lancaster. “It was important that our online presence reflects the same state of the art quality we offer our patients. I think people who visit the site will be pleased with the results.”

For more information, visit wearenorthern.org or email info@wearenorthern.org.