Rockford students partner with Bolt

April 24, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Bolt, the Winston-Salem Dash mascot, recently visited Rockford Elementary School. Here he is pictured with, left,Rubi Rodriguez, and Devin Largen. (Submitted photo)

Rockford Elementary School students are working hard to meet their end-of-the-school-year goals, using a baseball field as a theme, with students advancing from base to base as they achieve goals.

School officials partnered with The Winston-Salem Dash for the program, and recently were greeted by Bolt, the Dash’s mascot.