Hospital rezoning OK’d – now what?

April 24, 2021
Now that a passel of parcels near Northern Regional Hospital has been rezoned by the city of Mount Airy in the name of growth, where will this lead?

The answer has not been readily available in the wake of a unanimous vote by council members during their last meeting on April 15 to alter the zoning classifications of five different sites altogether.

All of the property involved is in close proximity to the hospital on Rockford Street, with addresses at 1021 Worth St., 1002 S. South St., 1008 S. South St., 1016 S. South St. and 820 Worth St.

As requested by hospital officials, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners agreed to rezone the latter Worth Street property from B-3 (Neighborhood Business) to B-5 (Medical Business) and the other four sites from the M-1 (Industrial) classification to B-5.

City Planning Director Andy Goodall explained during the meeting that the changes reflect efforts by Northern Regional Hospital to “clean up” the zoning of adjacent land parcels to eventually accommodate growth of its facilities.

No opposition was voiced about the proposed rezoning during a public hearing preceding the commissioners’ action. Hospital representatives were in attendance, but made no statements.

Goodall said all owners of property adjoining the five parcels had been notified by planning personnel about the requested zoning changes. “And we’ve had no reaction from any of those affected.”

The Mount Airy Planning Board — an advisory group to the commissioners — voted unanimously in March to recommend the rezoning.

On the heels of the rezoning approvals, attempts to reach hospital officials for their comment concerning any triggering effect that might have on growth plans were unsuccessful.

But a statement issued from Northern Regional after the commissioners set the public hearing process in motion on April 1 signaled that something tangible could be in the works.

“In the near future, the hospital will announce projects that will benefit our patients and employees and position Northern for growth,” it disclosed.

“The rezoning is one step Northern Regional Hospital and the city of Mount Airy are taking to facilitate the hospital’s growth strategies for many years to come.”

City planning documents show the three locations on South Street and the one at 1021 Worth St. — totaling 7.69 acres — are now vacant or are used for overflow parking. The present use of the site at 820 Worth St., of 0.64 acres, is listed as medical office building.

There has been some talk around town of a parking deck being constructed to serve the hospital community, but Northern Regional officials have not addressed that possibility.

