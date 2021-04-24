Riverbank area restored near Fisher River

DOBSON – A riverbank area that was severely eroding and had caused a telephone pole to fall into the Fisher River has been restored through a stream restoration project. Surry County Soil & Water Conservation District Director Tony Davis worked to acquire the funding for the area through the Natural Resource Conservation Services Emergency Watershed Protection Program and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. The property is located along Prison Camp Road near a road bridge that crosses the Fisher River.

Davis worked with the property owners to have access to make the project possible.

“If the riverbank was not repaired, erosion would have taken out part of Prison Camp Road, which would have required NC DOT to repair the road,” Davis said.

Project funding came from the Natural Resource Conservation Service ($90,900) and North Carolina Department of Agriculture ($30,300).

The Surry County Soil & Water Conservation District works with all state, federal and non-profit agencies to acquire funding for stream and soil restoration projects.