Music, dance, used to mark Black History

The Chestnut Ridge Progressive Primitive Baptist Church Praise Team, made up of, from left, Michael Hatcher, Kaitlyn Hatcher and Mary Livingston, sang two songs. (Photo courtesy Donnie Nicholson)
The C.R.E.W. Praise Dancers from King’s Mountain View Progressive Primitive Baptist Church offered one Praise Dance to song “You Know My Name” by Tasha Cobbs. (Photo courtesy Donnie Nicholson)
More than 100 people turned out for the 2021 Black History Celebration held earlier this month at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.
The Celebration, coordinated by Marie Nicholson, Donnie Nicholson, and Maggie Hatcher of Surry Sings, featured music, poetry, dance, and stories.
Marie Nicholson opened the program with an introduction and purpose and gave historical highlights between bands. Adreann Belle, president of the Mount Airy Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women, welcomed and greeted audience members.
Lashene Lowe, president of the African American Historic and Genealogical Society, read “The Creation,” a poem by James Weldon Johnson. She also gave greetings and comments on behalf of the Society. Maggie Hatcher gave some historical highlights. The C.R.E.W. Praise Dancers, youth from King’s Mountain View Progressive Primitive Baptist Church offered a Praise Dance to the song “You Know My Name” by Tasha Cobbs. The Chestnut Ridge Progressive Primitive Baptist Church Praise Team also entertained.
Instrumental and vocal groups who offered praise and song included soloist Evangelist Leslie Allen. She was followed by the New Dynamic Voices of Praise that were composed of Leslie Allen, Tabitha Brown, Brittany Flippen, Gavin Green, Pernell Wester on bass guitar, and song leader Jeremigh Brown. Elder Robert Webster accompanied the group on rhythm guitar. Also in the group were Pete Hale lead guitar, Billy Martin lead guitar, and Bernard Carter on drums. Others also participated. The Sons of Abraham played several gospel favorites. The band featured Leon Shuff on lead guitar, Bernard Carter on drums, Alton Williams and Frank Shuff vocals, along with Gerald Shuff on Bass Guitar.
This celebration followed the Living Rhythms Drumming workshops that were held hourly at from noon through 4 o’clock that day on the stage of the Andy Griffith Playhouse. More than 30 participants enjoyed the drumming workshops. These workshops and the celebration were free and were sponsored in part by a Grassroots grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. This grant and the programs represent a partnership between the Surry County African American Historical and Genealogical Society and the Surry Arts Council.
Another series of drumming workshops will be held on Saturday, May 8. All ages are invited to register and attend. Workshops are limited to 15 participants and will begin at noon and be held hourly until 4 p.m. Call the Surry Arts Council 336-786-7998 or register online at www.surryarts.org.
Surry Sings will resume rehearsals on Friday evening, May 7, at 6:30 p.m. on the Andy Griffith Playhouse stage. Marie Nicholson is coordinating these rehearsals. An effort is being made to have representatives from each local church in the chorus as the group prepares for a community Unity event this summer.
Contact Marie Nicholson mariejnic@hotmail.com with questions, to participate, or for more information.