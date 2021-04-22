Local residents applaud Floyd verdict

Local members of the NAACP are applauding this week’s guilty verdict in the George Floyd murder case, but say the big question concerns how it will affect law enforcement operations in the future.
“I’m hoping it will lead to some better training,” Marie Nicholson, first vice president of Surry County Branch 5459 of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said of police procedures.
The heart of the case surrounded the manner in which Floyd died last May, when Derek Chauvin — then an officer with the Minneapolis Police Department — pinned a handcuffed Floyd to the pavement with a knee on his neck, causing the man’s death.
“That is nowhere in the training manual,” Nicholson added Thursday, saying she was basing this on her perspective as the wife of a present military member and former law enforcement officer, Donnie Nicholson.
The Floyd case, which triggered waves of racial unrest across the country, culminated Tuesday when a jury found Chauvin guilty as charged on offenses including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“I’m very happy,” Nicholson said of that outcome, for which the former Minneapolis officer is awaiting sentencing.
“As far as the verdict, it was fair,” said Eddie Spencer, another local NAACP member who has been involved with that organization for more than 35 years.
“There was no doubt he (Chauvin) was guilty,” commented Spencer, owner of Spencer Funeral Home in Mount Airy.
A panel of six white people and six African-American or multiracial jurors rendered the guilty verdict.
“As far as being judged by his peers, I thought it was definitely fair,” Spencer said of the trial.
The death of Floyd, who was 46, stemmed from his arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market in Minneapolis.
“To take a man’s life for no more than it was, it’s ridiculous,” Spencer said Thursday of such a relatively minor crime leading to the disastrous result.
Nicholson, the local NAACP first vice president, said her husband, as a former law enforcement officer, pointed out that the George Floyd death highlights an important fact that police must always keep in mind:
“Once you take someone into custody, you take responsibility for that person’s life.”
Spencer, the local businessman, said he is optimistic that lessons learned by law enforcement officers from the George Floyd murder case “will put them in check” in the future.
“They are not above the law,” the longtime NAACP member said in expressing his hope that similar cases will now be handled differently.
“There’s a lot of George Floyds out here in the world.”
Efforts to reach Craig Smith, the president of the Surry County NAACP branch, were unsuccessful.
But Smith released a joint statement last year in the wake of Floyd’s arrest. It said partly that “the degrading and brutal treatment of Mr. Floyd resulting in his death was not only unnecessary, but also reflects the systemic impacts of racial injustice in our country.”
The statement went on to say that efforts were under way to ensure fairness in Surry.
“It is the sincere intent of the NAACP of Surry County and our local officials to work on eradicating such injustices. Upcoming collaborations will focus on cultural competency, educational training (and) a review of current hiring practices and ongoing internal reviews.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.