Students earn project management certificates

April 22, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Seven students have received their Project Management Technology certificates at Surry Community College. The students receiving their certificate include: Manley Stovall of Mount Airy, Maranda Atkins of Pilot Mountain, Scott Hardy of Yadkinville, Kimberly Southern of King, John Welborn of Union Grove, Tina Rowland of Akworth, Georgia, and Kehinde Samuel of Newark, New Jersey.

Students who enroll in the Project Management Technology Certificate program are local to Surry and Yadkin counties, but also join online from New Jersey, Georgia, and other locations.

The Project Management Certificate is a five-month program designed to introduce students to processes of initiating, planning/executing, monitoring/controlling, and closing projects, while providing understanding of the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification. These classes can be used for acquiring or maintaining the CAPM/Project Management Professional. This entire certificate is offered online and every fall and spring.

For more information, contact Dr. Kathryn Moland at 336-386-3306 or molandk@surry.edu. Registration for summer and fall classes at SCC is open to all students starting April 19. Anyone needing help with a college application, class registration, or financial aid, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.