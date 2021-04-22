Pilot Elementary students gear up for MAD Dash

Fourth grader Landri Taylor strives to do her best during practices. (Submitted photo)

<p>Fifth graders Hunter Reid and Erik Martinez are setting the pace during practice. (Submitted photo)</p>

Pilot Mountain Elementary students and faculty spent the past several weeks gearing up for the MAD Dash 5k & Fun Run, set for Saturday in Dobson.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Pilot Mountain Elementary, who expressed interest in running in the race, have been practicing and preparing for race day. Students have been practicing two days a week after school. The school has 43 students that are a part of the running club. Travis Taylor, physical education teacher, and Heather Tucker, fourth grade teacher, are the coaches for the school’s Pirates on the Run team.