County schools honor student teachers

April 21, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry County Schools held a virtual Student Teacher Celebration to honor and celebrate the twelve student teachers who served during the spring of 2021 in Surry County Schools. Assistant Superintendent Kevin Via was the master of ceremonies.

“As student teachers, you have a unique opportunity to come into previously established classrooms, make it your own, and then gradually return that classroom to the clinical educator. It is such an important time to use your talents and gifts while also gaining valuable feedback from master teachers, “Via said. “Today, we are proud to honor you and your service to the students of Surry County Schools.”

Clinical educators were also honored during this special event. Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves commented, “I appreciate our clinical educators who have supported these student teachers through their student teaching experience. This year has been a tough year and we greatly appreciate your dedication to the teaching profession and to our students by serving as a clinical educator.”

Surry County Board of Education Chairperson Dr. Terri E. Mosley and members Mamie M. Sutphin and D. Dale Badgett also shared their appreciation for the hard work of student teachers and the clinical educators who supported these teachers as they have been learning and growing. Surry County School System district administrators and principals were also in attendance.

Student teachers were recognized from the following colleges and universities: Appalachian State University, Lees-McRae College, The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, North Carolina State University, and East Carolina University.