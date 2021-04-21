Police reports

April 20, 2021 Thomas Joyce

• A suspicious-person investigation during the weekend led to a Mount Airy man being jailed on a felony drug charge and two orders for arrest for failing to appear in court, according to city police reports.

Nicholas Shane Snider, 34, of 161 W. Poplar St., was encountered by officers Saturday at a location on East Poplar Street near North Main Street and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, which is a felony.

Snider was held in the Surry County Jail under a $26,000 secured bond and slated for a May 10 appearance in District Court.

• Also Saturday, the kicking of a door led to Shamal Niquan Cox, 24, of Globe Tobacco Lofts at 838 S. Main St., being jailed on a charge of injury to real property.

Officers arrived at that location after being advised that Cox was causing a disturbance there, including kicking open his door and causing $500 in damage to the door and frame. After speaking to the property manager, police arrested Cox and turned him over to the county jail.

He was held under a $1,000 secured bond, with the case set for the May 10 session of Surry District Court.

• Jason Lee McBride, 41, listed as homeless, was charged with injury to real property Sunday night after allegedly breaking the handle off a door in the men’s restroom at the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on North Renfro Street earlier in the evening. The damage was put at $100.

McBride is scheduled to appear in District Court on May 10.