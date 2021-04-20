Church holds prayer walk in Mount Airy

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Members of Holly Springs Baptist Church, along with a couple of other area residents, on a prayer walk down Main Street in Mount Airy on Saturday. Organizers say they hope to do a second prayer walk in the fall.

Area residents who took part in Saturday’s prayer walk, sponsored by Holly Springs Baptist Church, included, from left, Shannon Culler, Libby Culler, Toby Felts, Jean Carol Stone, Susan Parsons, Mike Stone, Mildred Watson, Terry Watson and Allen Poindexter.

Their number might have been relatively small, but their purpose was mighty.

Nine people — most members of Holly Springs Baptist Church — gathered Saturday in Mount Airy and spent about 20 minutes on a prayer walk down Main Street.

“We got a lot of attention, a lot of people stopped, we saw them pull their phones out and take videos,” said Rev. Terry Watson, pastor of the church. “One guy jumped in and walked with his for a while.”

While the walk, completed with escort by the Mount Airy Police Department, did grab attention of those in downtown Mount Airy, Watson said none of the walkers were seeking attention for themselves. Instead, he said they did it to call attention to their Christian faith, and as a testimony of standing publicly for Christ.

The walk began when the group gathered at BB&T bank, where they held a prayer time, offering up prayers for the city, the nation, and its people. Then, they took about 20 minutes to walk from there to the City Municipal Building, where they held additional prayer, as well as refreshments and a time of fellowship.

Watson said city officials, in granting the permit, asked them not to stop during the walk for prayer because doing so could clog up traffic and pose a potential danger.

“They wanted us to keep moving the whole time…we sang hymns coming down the street,” he said. “We just had a good time.”

“I feel like it was a real success,” Watson said after the march. On Monday, he said his wife, Mildred Watson, had put a few pictures from the event on her Facebook page. “We got a lot of good comments on Facebook. A lot of people commented they wish they had known about it. I wish we had had a little more publicity before hand. We’ll do that next time.”

Rev. Watson said he and a few folks at his church first starting talking about the idea of a prayer walk a couple of months ago, as it appeared some COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings would be easing. They spoke with Allen Poindexter, a local person and former Surry County Board of Commissioners candidate, who was familiar with the process of getting a permit from the city for the march, so Watson said Poindexter handled that for them.

The pastor said that Saturday’s prayer walk will probably not be the last time the church carries out the activity, with tentative plans already in the works for a second walk.

“We’ll probably try to do one this fall,” he said. “We’ll try to get the word out before that one, let people know what we’re doing.”